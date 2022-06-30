World Malaysia to spend 20 billion USD on subsidies in 2022 The total amount of subsidies for Malaysian people is expected to reach near 80 billion RM (nearly 20 billion USD) in 2022, according to Malaysian Minister of Finance Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

ASEAN Indonesia advocates strong economic cooperation with Canada Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has encouraged the establishment of strong economic cooperation between Indonesia and Canada, as the two countries commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations this year.

World Vietnam pledges to effectively manage small arms, light weapons A Vietnamese representative affirmed the country's commitment to effectively manage small arms and light weapons, while attending an ongoing meeting held at the UN headquarters in New York.