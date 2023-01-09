Illustrative image (Photo: https://www.thaipbsworld.com/)

Bangkok (VNA) - The government of Thailand is to spend 50 billion baht (1.5 billion USD) on the state welfare card scheme in fiscal 2023, according to Thai Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat.



Santi said on January 6 that the ministry is working with 43 state agencies to examine the qualifications of 21.5 million people that registered for the cards during the latest registration period to ensure the scheme provides financial assistance to targeted vulnerable groups.



There are 13.5 million cardholders at present and all existing cardholders are required to re-register for any new rounds.



The government stands ready to provide additional budget for the scheme if the planned budget of 50 billion baht is insufficient, said Santi.



He expressed the belief that in the future the number of cardholders should decline as the economy recovers, with many people who were laid off during the pandemic likely to get rehired.



Eligible cardholders must be Thai citizens, aged 18 or older, with income of less than 100,000 baht/person per year. The average household income for registrants must not exceed 100,000 baht/person per year./.