Thailand to train 10,000 cyberwarriors for government agencies
The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) of Thailand has asked Thai universities to train 10,000 "cyberwarriors" to work for government agencies.
According to Amorn Chomchoey, the NCSA chief, the agency will cooperate with 20 universities to launch cybersecurity courses.
The NCSA is poised to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with private and public universities, the Labour Ministry and cybersecurity firms to offer the new programme to graduate students.
The programme will be open to new and unemployed graduates who want to improve their chances of employment in the online security field, he said, elaborating that Thailand still lacks personnel with cybersecurity knowledge, especially in government agencies.
A recent survey found that only 0.5% of 460,000 civil servants nationwide are officials in charge of IT for their agencies, he said.
He added that not all of the government IT officials are computing graduates, despite being responsible for official websites and cyber security.
Meanwhile, the IT personnel are also overloaded with work, meaning government websites and computer system could be poorly protected against hacking./.