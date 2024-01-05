ASEAN Laos prepares for 31st meeting of ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council Lao officials met in Vientiane on January 3 for discussion and exchange of opinions to prepare for the 31st meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council in 2024.

World Indonesia welcomes over 10.4 million foreign tourists in 11 months Indonesia received over 10.4 million foreign tourists in the first 11 months of 2023, marking a 110.8% increase compared to the same period in 2022, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) announced on January 2.

World Thailand promotes debt rescheduling for SMEs Thailand has kicked off a debt suspension and relief programme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as part of the government's commitment to address the problem.

ASEAN Philippines earns 8.67 bln USD from int’l tourists in 2023 The Philippines’ Department of Tourism (DOT) on January 3 said that the country welcomed more than 5.4 million foreign tourists and earned 482.54 PHP (8.67 billion USD) from them in 2023.