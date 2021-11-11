Migrant workers at a fishing seaport in Thailand's Samut Sakhon province. (Photo: Reuters)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand on November 10 announced that it will set aside up to 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for foreign workers as it prepares to welcome them back to the country to help ease a labour shortage.

The Thai Government is planning to allow workers from neighbouring nations such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos to return to the country from next month, thus filling up the shortage of workforce in major exporting industries such as food processing and rubber production.

Thai Minister of Labour Suchart Chomklin said foreign workers will undergo a two-week quarantine and be given vaccine shots.

Thailand has prepared 400,000-500,000 doses to inoculate migrant workers, he said, adding that the Ministry of Labour estimated there is an immediate demand for 420,000 migrant workers.

Nearly 11,000 people were arrested for illegal immigration last month, compared to 1,456 arrestees over the same period last year./.