World Singapore's economic rebound to boost ASEAN growth in 2024 Singapore's robust economic rebound will be a key factor for Southeast Asia's growth next year, according to a quarterly survey of economists compiled by the Japan Centre for Economic Research (JCER) and Nikkei.

World Vietnam attends 26th Greater Mekong Subregion Ministerial Conference A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong attended the 26th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Ministerial Conference (MC26), held on December 15 in Myanmar. ​

ASEAN Japanese Prime Minister vows to promote economic cooperation with ASEAN Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has pledged to cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote economic growth of both sides through boosting investment and people-to-people exchanges.

World Malaysia, Japan elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on December 16 issued a joint statement on the elevation of the Malaysia-Japan relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.