- The University of the Thai Chambers of Commerce’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting is still positive the total number of visitors to Thailand this year will reach 40 million from campaigns promoting tourism in local cities and the extension of VISA on Arrival fees waiver.Mr Thanawat Polvichai, the Director of the University of the Thai Chambers of Commerce’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting (CEBF) said the center remains confident the number of visitors to Thailand this year will be at 40 million. He encouraged the government to implement tourism promotion measures as tourism will be a key economic driver this year as the country will be facing with uncertainties from global economic conditions, with current campaigns such as the promotion of tourism in local cities, the extension of VISA on Arrival fees waiver, and tourists safety protection, will help stimulate the growth of Thai tourism sector.He said the new government will have to urgently improve confidence among investors through economic measures and the appointment of well-accepted economic ministers, and expediting economic stimulating expenditures, which will help the Thai economy to grow in late Q3 through Q4.It is expected the Thai economy in Q3-4 this year will grow at 3.8 percent. – NNT/VNA