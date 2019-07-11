Illustrative photo (Photo: NNT)

There is good news for more than two million migrant workers in Thailand after a meeting of the Committee on the Migrant Worker Management Policy agreed to allow migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar whose work permits expire in 2019 and 2020 to renew their work permits without leaving the country.Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan chaired the meeting of the Committee on the Migrant Worker Management Policy which approved guidelines for the management of migrant workers in 2019-2020.It allows 2,056,467 migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar whose work permits have not yet expired, excluding those who were imported under the MoU system and those who hold a passport or documents used to replace passports that are still valid on the date of application for a temporary stay permit, to be permitted to stay under the MoU without having to travel out of the Kingdom.hey will be allowed to stay in the Kingdom for not more than two years. Each seal of permission allows them to stay in the Kingdom for a period of not more than one year.They are divided into two groups: 587,533 migrant workers whose work permits will expire before March 31, 2020, who are allowed to work until September 30, 2021, and 1,468,934 workers whose work permits will expire from March 31, 2020 onwards, who will be allowed to stay working until March 31, 2022.Migrant workers who don’t want to stay in the Kingdom of Thailand, have to return to their country of origin at the end of the work permit. However, if they wish to work in Thailand again, they must legally return to Thailand or under the MoU system only.The results of the meeting will be presented to the Cabinet within two weeks for approval. Then, migrant workers will be allowed to apply for a work permit and ask for permission to temporarily stay in the Kingdom from August 15, 2019, or within 15 days of the Cabinet’s date of approval. – NNT/VNA