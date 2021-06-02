World Indonesia to add 41,000 MW of electrical power in 10 years Indonesia is planning to build power plants with a capacity of up to 41,000 MW in the next decade, according to a draft of the state electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN)'s electricity procurement plan (RUPTL) for the 2021-2030 period.

World Toyota, Honda suspend production in Malaysia Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co. have ceased operation of their factories in Malaysia after this Southeast Asian country initiated a national lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 on June 1.