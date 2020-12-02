World Indonesia urges EU to accord fair treatment to palm oil Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi called on the European Union (EU) to give fair treatment to palm oil during the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting held online on December 1.

World Thai gov’t regulates further farmland for farmers in need The Thai government’s policy subcommittee on land allocation guidelines and measures, has expedited the campaign to allocate land to farmers and people in need to work on, while ensuring inclusivity and fairness.

World Cambodia reviews outcome of 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on December 1, issued a press release on the outcome of the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting, taking into account progress in the sides’ cooperation, particularly their join efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control.