Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has launched a new soft-power master plan modeled on Korean pop culture's global success.

In its recent statement, the Thai Government’s Creative Economy Agency (CEA) said its focus will widen from the domestic market to adapting Thai cultural identity for export to the globe.

This will be achieved by boosting the creative economy – people, businesses and locations – under three strategies, CEA Executive Director Chakrit Pichyangkul told a Bangkok press conference.

He said the strategies are to empower cultural assets and creative cities, to build creative business competitiveness, and to enter the global market.

Chakrit explained that CEA was established with a mission to promote 15 fields of the creative economy as the engine of a balanced and sustainable economy.

The creative economy, which accounted for 7.5% of Thai GDP and an estimated 900,000 jobs in 2020, is growing at 1.2% per year, he added.

The CEA said it is also connecting small operators with big businesses to encourage the exchange of ideas and innovation that leads to investment.

Meanwhile, the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) estimated that the Thai economic growth will more than double from 2025-2030 if businesses can fully leverage the creative economy./.