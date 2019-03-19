Thailand is convincing other ASEAN members to promote and restore WTO multilateral system. Illustrative image

Thai media said on March 19 that the country is convincing other ASEAN member states to promote and restore the World Trade Organisation (WTO)’s multilateral system of settling disputes.Director-general of the Trade Negotiations Department Auramon Supthaweethum said that as the ASEAN Chair this year, Thailand will make the proposal at the 2nd ASEAN senior meeting scheduled in Vientiane, Laos from April 4-7.The appellate body is a seven-member group that functions as the WTO’s highest adjudicator. Each member serves a four-year term, with the possibility of a one-time renewal.Auramon said that trade tension has erupted in recent years, with many countries applying protection measures on a bilateral basis. This is a challenge for the WTO, which was established to promote the principles of fair trade, liberalisation and transparency.-VNA