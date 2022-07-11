Thailand, US bolster strategic alliance, partnership
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have signed two documents to enhance the strategic alliance and partnership between the two countries.
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai (R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the press meeting in Bangkok on July 10 (Photo: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) –
Talking to the press after their talks in Bangkok on July 10, Don Pramudwinai said the meeting wrapped up with the signing of a joint communiqué on the Thailand - US strategic alliance and partnership, a demonstration of their close-knit alliance and long-standing friendship for common values and interests.
Blinken noted the talks focused on the countries’ bilateral relations and common issues related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He hailed Thailand as an important partner in the region that shares the goal for a free, open, inter-connected, prosperous, resilient and safe Indo-Pacific region.
At the meeting, the two officials also signed a memorandum of understanding on promoting collaboration to strengthen supply chains in critical industries.
The US Secretary of State visited Thailand after attending the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, Indonesia./.