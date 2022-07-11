World Thailand extends state of emergency for another 2 months for COVID-19 control Thailand has decided to extend the state of emergency, introduced in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, for another two months, according to its centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

World Cambodia drops quarantine requirement for unvaccinated foreign visitors Cambodia has announced that it will lift quarantine requirements for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated inbound travelers, but they will be required to undergo a rapid antigen test upon their arrivals.

World Five more Omicron BA.5 variant cases detected in Malaysia Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on July 8 said five cases of the COVID-19 Omicron BA.5 variant have been detected in the country and are likely to spread widely.