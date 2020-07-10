At the signing ceremony (Photo: th.usembassy.gov)



Hanoi (VNA) – US Army Chief of Staff General James McConville met with Thailand’s Prime Minister and its army chief on July 10, in the first high-level visit by a foreign delegation to Thailand since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted international travel.



On the occasion, the two sides signed a Strategic Vision Statement, the US Embassy in Thailand said in a statement.

The text of the statement was not released, but the embassy said McConville and Thai army chief Apirat Kongsompong discussed modernisation, interoperability, joint training, and doctrine.

A press release of the Thai PM Office the same day affirmed that the US granted 2 million USD to help Thailand cope with the COVID-19./.