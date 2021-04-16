World Phnom Penh authorities vow to ensure food supply during lockdown Governor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng said on April 15 that if the COVID-19 transmission rate remains high, the lockdown could be extended.

World Japanese, Malaysian defence chiefs discuss regional issues Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo and his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob expressed their deep concerns over the current situation in Myanmar and affirmed their intent to cooperate closely in the matter during their online meeting on April 15.

World Vietnam voices concerns over escalating violence in Yemen Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, joined other speakers in voicing concerns about military escalations and cross-border fighting in Yemen, while attending a videoconference of the UN Security Council on April 15.

World ASEAN, Russia look to further deepen strategic partnership 2021 is considered an important time for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia to review their achievements in cooperation and determine related goals in the time to come, towards further deepening the strategic partnership.