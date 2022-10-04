Thailand wants to boost multifaceted cooperation with Australia: PM
Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha pledged to create more trade opportunities, promote multilateral cooperation and combat human trafficking between Thailand and Australia while receiving new Australian Ambassador Angela Jane Macdonald on October 3.
According to government spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri, PM Prayut said that Thailand and Australia enjoyed close relations and strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation. There was potential to broaden the partnership further, the PM added.
For her part, Macdonald expressed her satisfaction with the two nations’ close ties and cooperation that covers trade, investment, security and education, among others.
The ambassador vowed to deepen such relationship and reaffirmed Australia's support for Thailand’s preparations to host the 2022 APEC high-level meeting next month.
Both countries aim to meet the goals set under their 2022-2025 draft strategic partnership plan, especially regarding security, human trafficking, cyber security, public health, education and people-to-people relations, said the government spokesman./.
