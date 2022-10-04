World Thailand targets Central Asia to boost inbound tourism The Tourism and Sports Ministry of Thailand is looking to new markets in Central Asia, particularly Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as post-COVID trends show strong demand for international tourism.

World Vietnam affirms resolute condemnation of terrorism at UN meeting Vietnam underlined its resolute condemnation against terrorist acts in any form or for any purpose at a plenary meeting held by the Sixth Committee (Legal) of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on October 3.