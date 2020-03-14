World Laos cancels several regional high-level conferences The Lao Government has cancelled four regional high-level conferences slated for the end of March in the country’s capital Vientiane over concern about the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic.

World ASEAN, Russia vow to deepen strategic partnership The ASEAN-Russia Joint Cooperation Committee (ARJCC) convened the 18th annual meeting at the ambassadorial level in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 13 to discuss launching projects and promoting bilateral ties.