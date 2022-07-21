Thailand warns of floods in Mekong basin
As the Mekong River water level is rising steadily and people living along its two banks in Thailand have been warned to be ready for dealing with floods that can happen at any time.
Since the start of July the water level has risen 10-15cm per day, swollen by continuous rain, local media reported.
On July 19, the river was about 6m high, 3m below the river bank edge, which is 9m. A warning has been issued to communities along the river banks in Muang, Ban Phaeng, Tha Uthen and That Phanom districts, urging them to prepare for flooding.
Four large water pumps have also been installed to help discharge flood water into the river and protect riverside communities./.