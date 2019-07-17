A person stands on cracked land due to prolonged drought in Suphanburi province of Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)



Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is going to experience its worst drought in a decade, as average precipitation across the country has fallen far short of monthly averages, said the Meteorological Department.

Deputy Director-General of the department Kornrawee Sitthichiwapak said downpours this rainy season are far below average, particularly in north and northeastern areas as well as in the Central Plains - all key crop growing regions.



She said this season's storms, including Typhoon Mun, are much less powerful than in previous seasons, bringing less rain to the interior of the country. Farmers may have to wait until late August or early September for heavy rain, she added.

The lack of rain has affected water reserves across the country. Water levels in large reservoirs stood at about 38 percent in the north, 33 percent in the northeast, 22 percent in the Central Plains, 35 percent in the east, 67 percent in the west, and 60 percent in the south, according to figures released by Thailand’s Office of National Water Resources (ONWR).



The 8th Royal Irrigation Office said the lack of heavy rain has seen in four medium-sized reservoirs in Nakhon Ratchasima that completely dry out.



The drought is expected to affect 105 districts across 12 provinces of Thailand. Some provinces have already resorted to drastic measures to cope with water scarcity, as Buri Ram plans to pump water from an abandoned mine to produce tap water. -VNA