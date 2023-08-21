World Positive growth expected for Singapore in 2023: Singaporean PM Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on August 20 affirmed that Singapore is keeping up economically after the COVID-19 pandemic and is expecting positive growth.

ASEAN Vietnam attends AEM consultations with partners in Indonesia Vietnam attended the consultations between ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and the EU, Canada, the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Hong Kong (China) that took place in Semarang, Indonesia on August 20 within the framework of the ongoing 55th AEM Meeting.

World Malaysia aims to serve 3.2 million Muslim tourists in 2023 Malaysia is targeting 3.2 million Muslim tourist arrivals in 2023 against the 2.1 million last year, said the country’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan.

World ASEAN, Canada convene economic ministers consultation meeting The 12th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) – Canada Consultation took place in Semarang, Indonesia on August 20 under the co-chair of Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan and Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng.