Thailand warns social media against publishing misleading information
Minister of Digital Economy and Society Buddhipongse Punnakanta (Source: Bangkok Post)
Hanoi (VNA) - Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has warned popular social media and websites against publishing information that could mislead or cause unrest in Thailand.
Minister of Digital Economy and Society Buddhipongse Punnakanta said 3,083 social-media pages and websites that are potentially in violation of the law have been reported to the Ministry.
Authorities have been collecting evidence and will submit them to the court, according to the minister.
So far, the Thai Court has already ordered the closure of 653 social media pages or websites.
However, there are many social media pages that have ignored the court order. Those who don't obey the court order to close will face punishments./.