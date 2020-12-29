World Learning from Vietnam on how to handle COVID-19: Jakarta Post Vietnam’s latest success story is in the health sector, senior journalist Veeramalla Anjaiah wrote in his article, titled “Learning from Vietnam on how to handle COVID-19”, published on the Jakarta Post on December 28.

World Malaysia considers opening border to boost tourism The Malaysian government is considering opening its border to help boost the tourism sector, according to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri.

World Cambodia drafts three-stage recovery plan for tourism The Cambodian Ministry of Tourism on December 26 convened a meeting among technical working groups to prepare for the implementation of a 2020-2025 roadmap on the restoration and enhancement of the sector during and after the COVID-19 crisis.