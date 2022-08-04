Politics Vietnam intensifies communication on ASEAN on its 55th founding anniversary The steering committee for ASEAN dissemination at the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) held a conference in Hanoi on August 4 on the dissemination of information about the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the occasion of the bloc’s 55th founding anniversary (August 8).

ASEAN AMM-55: Partners back ASEAN’s central role Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN Plus One, and ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meetings, and co-chaired the ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Cambodia on August 4.

ASEAN ACCSM 21: Forum discusses good governance amid international integration A forum on good governance serving international integration took place in Hanoi on August 4 as part of the 21st ASEAN Conference on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM 21).