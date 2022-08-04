Thailand welcomes 3.12 million foreign tourist arrivals during January-July
Thailand recorded 3.12 million foreign tourist arrivals in the first seven months of 2022 as the country has removed most travel restrictions imposed earlier to curb the spread of COVID-19.
At a press briefing on August 2, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the number of foreign tourists visiting the country is expected to reach 6 million this year, up from the earlier estimated 5.6 million. The number is forecast to rise to 19 million next year.
Earlier, PM Prayut approved a tourism revenue target of 2.38 trillion THB (about 65 billion USD) set by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) along with strategies to revive tourism in 2023.
The PM also supported the TAT’s plan to promote domestic travel with its campaign theme of “365 Days of Amazing Thailand – Everyday Travel”.
Last year, only 400,000 foreign tourists visited Thailand, a far cry from the nearly 40 million recorded in 2019, the year before COVID-19 broke out./.