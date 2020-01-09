World Philippines lifts restrictions on importing Fukushima food Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on January 9 that the Philippines has lifted restrictions on Japanese food imports imposed following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster due to a lower risk of radioactive contamination.

World Indonesia to sign billion-USD energy, trade deals in Abu Dhabi Indonesian President Joko Widodo will oversee the signing of 10 energy and trade deals worth a total of 18.8 billion USD on a visit to Abu Dhabi, according to Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan.

World Indonesian President affirms sovereignty over Natuna islands Indonesian President Joko Widodo on January 8 paid a visit to Natuna islands and re-affirmed the country’s sovereignty over the islands.