Plastic bags captured near an entertainment district in Thailand. (File photo) (Photo: www.bangkokpost.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand will strive to end the use of styrofoam food containers, plastic straws, single-use cups and other plastic products by 2022.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha made the announcement during a press briefing held on the occasion of the International Plastic Bag Free Day (July 3).



He noted that the Thai government had set out a roadmap to reduce and then end the use of disposable plastics.



In 2022, a ban will be imposed on styrofoam packages and single-use plastic items, including lightweight plastic bags, straws and cups, he said.

The Thai PM affirmed that the move will contribute to address land and ocean pollution worldwide.

He spoke highly of efforts made by various sectors to reduce the use of plastic bags, and called on Thai people to reject plastic bags offered in convenience stores and shopping malls.

According to the Thai PM, anti-plastic campaigns of the country have helped cut down on plastic bags weighing 2.7 tonnes over a 10-month period to April this year. All state agencies were asked to seek alternatives to plastic bags. -VNA