Rescuers bring rope inside Tham Luang cave to save the stranded football teams (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Ensuring communications with rescuers inside Tham Luang cave pose a challenge in the mission to rescue members of the football team trapped in the flooded cave, along with risks of the upcoming storm, said Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn.

Speaking with reporters on July 5, Osotthanakorn said although special forces could enter the cave and the 12 teenage footballers and their coach have been brought to a safe place inside, rising water levels could hinder the rescue mission.

It takes 11 hours for the rescuers to reach the victims’ location and come outside, as the cave is deeply submerged and the communications network inside is incomplete.

Teaching the boys to dive is viewed as the most feasible option as heavy downpours are expected in Chiang Rai this weekend, said the governor.

After two weeks of the rescue operation, it is too early to tell when the team could exit safely. Water levels in the cave will not decrease if heavy rains continue, he added.

Mermaid Subsea Services has proposed providing diving equipment to help the team get out of the cave.

According to Thai media, although the victims have received medical treatment, food and clean water, they have not been able to contact their families as a mobile phone rescuers carried broke on the way through the cave. Rescuers are attempting to deliver another phone to the victims.

Meanwhile, a coordinator of the international rescue force said rescuers need to take prompt actions as a storm is due to hit on July 6, flooding the whole cave.

Secretary of the Thai Public Health Ministry Jessada Chokdamrongsuk said Chiangrai Prachanukroh hospital is ready to receive and treat the stranded victims once they are saved.-VNA