World COVID-19: Indonesia boosts foreign investment attraction to revive economy Indonesian President Joko Widodo plans to boost foreign investment to support the virus-battered economy as the government’s stimulus spending remains slow and household spending weak.

World Thai PM proposes opening door for foreign tourists Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on August 26 proposed opening the country’s door to foreign tourists who come from countries with a small number of COVID-19 cases.

ASEAN ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee holds consultation with partners The ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee held an online consultation with dialogue partners and other partners on August 26 under the chair of Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of Vietnam’s delegation to ASEAN.

World GMS countries seek to revive tourism Countries from the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) convened the first Destination Mekong Summit via video conference on August 26 to discuss ways to revive tourism during and after the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism.