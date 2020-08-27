Thailand works to prevent illegal online posts
Illustrative image (Source: internet)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Thai government is pushing for the removal of 1,000 online posts, videos and other content that violate the law.
Minister of Digital Economy and Society Buddhipongse Punnakanta said the ministry wants to obtain court removal orders relating to 1,024 more links on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and five other sites.
The offending pages allegedly broke the Computer Crimes Act, which has a five-year maximum jail penalty.
Thailand’s Computer Crime Act took effect in May this year, which allows the Prime Minister to monitor and respond to cyber attacks targeting critical infrastructures in the public and private sectors.
The establishment of the anti-fake news centre in October last year has helped reduce the rate of false information in the Southeast Asian country./.