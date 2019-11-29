World Singapore orders Facebook to correct article Authorities in Singapore have ordered Facebook to correct an article on a fringe news site containing "scurrilous accusations" of election rigging.

World WB: Cambodia’s economy remains robust Cambodia's economy remained robust, underpinned by solid export performance and strong domestic demand, said the latest World Bank Cambodia Economic Update.

ASEAN ASEAN launches poll on ASEAN awareness 2018 report The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) launched the Poll on ASEAN Awareness 2018 Report on November 29.

World Cambodia, Russia discuss establishment of nuclear science centre Cambodian and Russian experts on November 27 concluded talks on the possibility of constructing and establishing a nuclear science and technology centre in Cambodia, the Khmer Times newspaper reported.