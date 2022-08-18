World Indonesia to spend nearly 6 bln USD on health transformation in 2023 Indonesia’s Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on August 17 that the ministry will set aside a budget of 88.5 trillion Rp (5.96 billion USD) for health transformation in 2023 from next year's overall health budget allocation of 169.8 trillion Rp.

World Myanmar sees highest single-day rainfalls in over 50 years Yangon city and Kyaukphyu town of Myanmar recorded the heaviest single-day rainfalls in over 50 years on August 17, according to the country’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

World Indonesia eyes GDP growth of 5.3% next year The Government of Indonesia has set its economic growth target at 5.3% next year, President Joko Widodo said in his 2023 State budget speech during the plenary meeting of the House of Representatives earlier this week.