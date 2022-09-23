World Laos honours winners of writing contest on special relations with Vietnam Winners of a writing contest on special relations between Laos and Vietnam were awarded at a ceremony held in Vientiane on September 23.

World Vietnam-Laos ties an invaluable asset: Lao newspaper The Lao News Agency’s Pathet Lao newspaper on September 22 published an article affirming the special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between Laos and Vietnam as an invaluable asset which has been inherited and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ people.

World NGOs launch Thai language programme for migrant workers Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Bangkok and neighboring provinces are initiating a programme to develop Thai language and computer literacy skills among migrant workers.

World ASEAN officials discuss measures to strengthen cooperation An informal ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting (IAMM) took place at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22 to discuss cooperation within the bloc and coordination in member countries’ candidacies for membership of UN bodies and international organisations.