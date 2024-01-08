The AFC has confirmed that the live broadcast of the Thai team's matches at the tournament is not up to the Football Federation of Thailand, but to whether domestic broadcasters successfully negotiate with the right's holder.

Earlier, the Thai government has urged the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) to resolve the copyright issue of the Asian Cup 2023, but the SAT said it was facing financial difficulties and needed cooperation from businesses and broadcasters.

Currently, broadcasters in Thailand are hesitant because they think it is difficult to make a profit from the Asian Cup 2023 as the national team are in the same group with strong rivals including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kyrgyzstan, and the Thai team is likely to be early eliminated in the absence of stars such as Chanathip Songkrasin, Teerasil Dangda, and Ekanit Panya.



SAT is planning to only buy the broadcasting rights for Thailand's matches in the group stage at the tournament, including matches against Kyrgyzstan on January 16, Oman (January 21), and Saudi Arabia (January 25) but it is unlikely that AFC will agree to this option.

Football fans in Asia will be gearing up for some high-octane extravaganza as the 2023 AFC Asian Cup will begin on January 12, in Qatar. The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be the tournament's 18th edition and will consist of 24 national teams, divided into six groups.

Vietnam are placed in Group D of the tournament together with strong rivals, including Japan, Iraq, and Indonesia./.