World Vietnam backs comprehensive political solution to Libyan issue: Diplomat Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. to the UN, reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for a comprehensive political solution led and owned by Libyans on the basis of respecting its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

World Philippine economy shrinks at record amid COVID-19 The Philippines’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 9.5 percent in 2020 due to severe impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

World National Party Congress opens new era for Vietnam’s development: Russian expert The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has all elements to become an important political event in Vietnam’s history, opening a new era for the nation’s development, said Prof. Dr. Vladimir Nikolaevich Kolotov, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Institute under the Saint Petersburg State University.

World Int’l journalists affirm CPV’s role in Vietnam’s renewal achievements International reporters have affirmed the great role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in leading Vietnam to successes during its 35-year Doi Moi (renewal) process.