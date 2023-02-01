World Thailand to build 8.8 billion USD aviation city this year Thailand is set to begin construction on an aviation city worth 290 billion THB (8.8 billion USD) and located in its industrial east early this year, according to an official source.

World Indonesia, Malaysia discuss migrant worker issues Indonesia and Malaysia have discussed solutions to problems related to the protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia.

World Indonesia to introduce ASEAN breakthroughs on fin-tech, e-commerce The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), which is chairing the 2023 ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC), is about to introduce seven legacy breakthroughs on five priority issues during the country’s ASEAN chairmanship this year.