Thailand's auto production grows 15% in November
Car production in Thailand rose 15% in November from a year earlier to 190,155 units, thanks to improvement in the supply of chips, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on December 20.
Also in the month, the country’s car exports fell by 10.98% annually, after an increase of 15.51% in October. According to Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division, the reduction was due to a lack of space for loading cars to be shipped out.
Domestic car sales in November also dropped 4.79% to 68,284 vehicles as a result of flooding in several parts of the country.
Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda. The industry accounts for about 10% of the economy and its manufacturing jobs./.