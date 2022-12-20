World 8.1 million poor people reported in Thailand More than 8.1 million Thai people are poor, including 4.4 million living below the poverty line, according to the latest report by the Office of the National Economics and Social Development Council (NESDC).

ASEAN 20th East Asia Forum opens in Khanh Hoa The 20th East Asia Forum (EAF-20) opened in Nha Trang city, the south central province of Khanh Hoa on December 19.

World Malaysia's new PM wins vote of confidence at parliament Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim won the vote of confidence in his first parliament session as the country’s top leader on December 19.

World Indonesia welcomes two baby Javan rhinos Indonesia has welcomed two baby Javan rhinos, one of the world's most endangered species, its Environment and Forestry Ministry said on December 19.