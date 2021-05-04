World Thousands of new COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Asian countries The Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand on May 3 reported thousands of new COVID-19 cases, while Indonesia announced that it detected several new infections of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant in Jakarta.

World Indonesia names six armed terrorist groups in Papua Indonesian police have determined six armed separatist terrorist groups actively operating in Papua province’s mountainous areas, as military and police personnel intensify law enforcement operations against them.

World Thailand considers new relief packages amid third COVID-19 wave Thailand’s government is considering new relief packages for both individuals and businesses as a part of a new economic stimulus package, against the backdrop of local third wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

World ASEAN+3 expects economic recovery with help of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts Asian economies, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, are expected to recover this year with the help of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, but still warned of downside risks stemming from the emergence of new mutations and differences in vaccination rates among nations, according to a joint statement.