World Singapore to acquire eight F-35A fighter jets from US The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will acquire eight F-35A fighter aircraft, complementing the previously announced purchase of 12 F-35Bs, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on February 28.

World Cambodia announces Senate election’s temporary results The National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia on February 29 announced temporary results of the recent Senate election, with the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) winning a landslide victory.

ASEAN ASEAN becomes RoK’s major export, production destination As trade competition between China and the US continues to intensify, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is rapidly emerging as the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s global manufacturing base and an important export market.

World Malaysia proposes one-time subsidy for EV owners The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) of Malaysia has presented a proposal for a one-time subsidy for electric vehicle (EV) owners to boost the growth of this industry.