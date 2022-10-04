World Malaysia: Financial activities, stock market remain stable Malaysia's financial system and equity market have continued to function in a sound and orderly manner without any disruption to financial intermediation, according to Malaysian Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

World Indonesia serves over 1.7 million foreign arrivals in eight months Indonesia welcomed 1.73 million international tourists in the January–Augus period of 2022, nearly 21 times higher than that of the same period last year, according to the Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

World Thailand wants to boost multifaceted cooperation with Australia: PM Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha pledged to create more trade opportunities, promote multilateral cooperation and combat human trafficking between Thailand and Australia while receiving new Australian Ambassador Angela Jane Macdonald on October 3.

World Singapore moves to fight harmful online content Social media platforms may soon have to comply with a code of practice to tackle harmful online content accessible in Singapore, as stipulated in a bill introduced to the Parliament on October 3.