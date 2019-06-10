Thailand’s central provinces in the vicinity of Bangkok, are to showcase products from Thai, Mon and Chinese communities from June 10-14 at Central World in the capital

- Thailand’s central provinces in the vicinity of Bangkok, are to showcase products from Thai, Mon and Chinese communities from June 10-14 at Central World in the capital.Jaroonsak Singhadate, Deputy Governor of Pathum Thani, has noted that the provinces of Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan have major tourist attractions that combine history, culture, lifestyle, and nature, with agriculture-oriented, health and community-based tourism.The first Colours of Culture Fair features the distinctive identities of central provinces in the vicinity of Bangkok, to allow visitors to experience the culture and traditions and the ethnic identities of Thai, Mon and Chinese people in this region. More than 60 booths will be selling food, handicrafts, accessories and local basketwork.It is expected to attract both Thais and foreigners and generate revenue of at least two million baht.The first Colours of Culture Fair is being held from June 10-14, 2019, at Square C Plaza, Central World. – NNT/VNA