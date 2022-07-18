World Thailand’s tourism fee collection policy covers all foreigners The planned 300-baht tourism fee is expected to apply to all foreigners entering Thailand without exception, serving as insurance coverage of up to 500,000 baht per person in case of accidents.

World WB eyes to boost partnership with Vietnam Axel van Trotsenburg, the World Bank (WB) Managing Director of Operations is paying an official visit to Vietnam on July 18-19, during which he will discuss future cooperation between the bank and Vietnam and areas it will support the country in the next 4-5 years, with Vietnamese leaders.

World Cambodian scholar commends Vietnam’s resolve to fight corruption Uch Leang, Deputy Director of the Department of Asian, African, and Middle-East Studies under the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (IRIC) has lauded the resolve and efforts by the Vietnamese Party, State and people in the fight against corruption over the past nearly 10 years.