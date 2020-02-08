World Singapore raises alert for coronavirus outbreak to Orange Singapore on February 7 raise its alert for coronavirus outbreak to Orange after the country recorded four infection cases of unknown origin.

World Thailand’s government sells masks to locals in face of nCoV Thousands of protective masks sold by the government of Thailand were snapped up in half an hour on February 7 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

World Cambodian approves two new coal-fired power projects The Cambodian government on February 7 approved the construction of two coal-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 965 megawatts, according to spokesperson of the government Phay Siphan.