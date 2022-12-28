World Vietnamese eye family vacations in 2023: Agoda Vietnam is among the top three markets where residents plan to travel with the whole family in the coming year, a new survey by Agoda revealed.

World Philippines: Floods kill at least 25 At least 25 people have been killed by recent floods that inundated the southern and eastern regions of the Philippines, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Managing Council (NDRRMC).

World Russian expert positive on Vietnam's economy As the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided and the world is facing many challenges such as inflation, energy crisis, and geopolitical competition, the Vietnamese economy has grown well and higher than its peers in Southeast Asia, said Professor Vladimir Mazyrin, leader of the Centre for Vietnamese and ASEAN Studies under the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of China and Contemporary Asia.

World Thailand’s exports continue to drop in November 2022 Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce on December 27 announced that the country’s exports in November dropped for a second straight month and worse than expected due to a global slowdown and China’s lockdown measures.