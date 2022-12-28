Thailand’s coral reefs devastated by yellow-band disease
A rapidly spreading disease called yellow-band is killing corals over vast stretches of Thailand’s sea floor, and scientists fear it may be getting worse because of climate change.
Hanoi (VNA) - A rapidly spreading disease called yellow-band is killing corals over vast stretches of Thailand’s sea floor, and scientists fear it may be getting worse because of climate change.
Yellow-band disease, named for the colour it turns corals before destroying them, was first spotted decades ago and has caused widespread damage to reefs in the Caribbean. There is no known cure.
It was detected for the first time off Thailand's eastern coast last year, near the popular tourist city of Pattaya, and has already spread over roughly 240 hectares of the sea.
Marine scientist Lalita Putchim of Thailand's Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said she hasn't seen anything like this before, and that when the coral is infected with this disease, it just dies.
The loss of corals could have a devastating impact on the ecosystem as the reef is like a forest, sustaining massive amounts of life, and its death could eventually impact humans too.
Scientists believe overfishing, pollution, and rising water temperatures because of climate change may be making the reefs more vulnerable to yellow-band disease.
The disease's impact cannot be reversed, unlike the effects of coral bleaching.
Thai scientists are hoping their investigation into this outbreak will help find a way to stop or cure yellow-band disease./.
Yellow-band disease, named for the colour it turns corals before destroying them, was first spotted decades ago and has caused widespread damage to reefs in the Caribbean. There is no known cure.
It was detected for the first time off Thailand's eastern coast last year, near the popular tourist city of Pattaya, and has already spread over roughly 240 hectares of the sea.
Marine scientist Lalita Putchim of Thailand's Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said she hasn't seen anything like this before, and that when the coral is infected with this disease, it just dies.
The loss of corals could have a devastating impact on the ecosystem as the reef is like a forest, sustaining massive amounts of life, and its death could eventually impact humans too.
Scientists believe overfishing, pollution, and rising water temperatures because of climate change may be making the reefs more vulnerable to yellow-band disease.
The disease's impact cannot be reversed, unlike the effects of coral bleaching.
Thai scientists are hoping their investigation into this outbreak will help find a way to stop or cure yellow-band disease./.