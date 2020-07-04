World Philippines issues new anti-terrorism law Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on July 3 signed the anti-terrorism law (revised) so as to strengthen domestic anti-tourism efforts.

World Indonesia raises 930 mln USD in Samurai bonds to fund pandemic response The Indonesian Finance Ministry announced on July 3 that the country has raised 100 billion JPY (930 million USD) from the issuance of five-tranche Samurai bonds to offset the national budget deficit and fund the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesian State banks to disburse 6.32 billion USD to help businesses The State-Owned Banks Association (Himbara) on July 2 expressed optimism that its bank members can disburse up to 90 trillion Rp (6.32 billion USD) in loans to help small businesses recover from the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.