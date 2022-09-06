World Cambodia pledges to combat illicit trafficking of cultural properties: minister Cambodia is committed to working closely with other member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and international partners to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural properties, the country’s Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona has said.

World Thailand’s cross-border trade forecast to increase by 5% Despite slower economic growth in neighbouring countries and zero-COVID measures in China, Thailand's cross-border trade is still expected to grow by at least 5% this year to 1.8 trillion THB (49.24 billion USD), driven by greater demand for gasoline, edible oil, tyres and auto parts.

World Philippines’ inflation decelerates in August The Philippines saw year-on-year inflation at 6.3% in August, compared to 6.4% in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.