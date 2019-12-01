World India conference discusses challenges, perspectives in East Sea The East Sea was the theme of a conference held in New Delhi, India, on November 29 with current challenges and future perspectives in the waters under focus.

World Thailand’s paddy output to decline in 2019-2020 season Thailand's annual paddy production is forecast at 27-28 million tonnes in the 2019-2020 season, weighed down by a drop in production for the second crop because of flooding and drought.

World Singapore launches first brain bank Singapore’s first national brain bank has been launched with the aim of becoming a research repository for brain and spinal cord tissues from donors.

World Thailand works to reduce marine garbage volume Thailand’s ranking in production of the world’s marine garbage volume has improved due to a remarkable decrease in the amount of single-use plastic and foam containers, reported the National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT).