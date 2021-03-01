World ASEAN, Canada to strengthen cooperation under new Plan of Action ASEAN and Canada reaffirmed commitment to strengthening cooperation under their new Plan of Action 2021-2025 in areas of mutual interests at the 9th ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) Meeting via videoconference.

World Vietnam urges int’l community to work with ASEAN in Myanmar issue Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy has called on the international community to assist ASEAN in preventing risks of violence and helping millions of people in Myanmar who are bearing the economic brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN ASEAN to hold foreign ministers’ meeting on Myanmar ASEAN members are arranging to hold a special foreign ministers meeting next week to discuss the political crisis in Myanmar in the wake of the coup there early this month, according to ASEAN diplomatic sources.