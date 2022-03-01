World Philippines posts lowest number of COVID-19 cases in two months The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 951 new COVID-19 infections on February 28, the lowest since December 29 last year, bringing the nation’s total caseload to 3,661,997.

World Indonesia to produce mRNA COVID-19 vaccines Indonesia’s State-run pharmaceutical firm PT Bio Farma will be producing COVID-19 vaccine using the mRNA technology after the Southeast Asian country has been appointed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as one of the beneficiaries of the vaccine technology transfer.

World Thousands of people in Malaysia displaced by floods About 12,000 people in Malaysia had to evacuate from their homes after heavy rain caused flooding in the country's northern states on weekends, reported local media.

World Indonesia to pilot int'l traveller quarantine-free in Bali from March 14 The Indonesian government will conduct quarantine-free on a trial basis for travellers who want to vacation in Bali from March 14 under certain conditions, a senior minister has said.