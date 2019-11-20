Thailand's DDPM readies New Year safety measures
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand has held a meeting to plan accident prevention and safety measures covering the New Year holidays.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand has held a meeting to plan accident prevention and safety measures covering the New Year holidays, stressing rigorous law enforcement.
Deputy Minister of the Interior Nipon Bunyamanee chaired the preparatory meeting on accident prevention and safety measures for the upcoming New Year holidays, where a campaign will be run promoting consideration of others and adherence to traffic rules by road users.
Safety measures will be implemented from November to January in various phases, including the present campaign and awareness raising phase running from November 1, 2019 to January 2, 2020; the preparatory phase from November 1-26, 2019; and strict enforcement phase from November 27, 2019 to January 2, 2020, ensuring the maximum safety of road users.
The authorities have used data from the holidays in 2017-2018 to determine accident-prone provinces and districts, which are required to come up with special measures to minimize losses this new year.
Another national campaign is set to be launched in the sub-districts of 76 provinces, aiming to reduce the number of fatalities by at least one on last year. The campaign is aimed at providing better accident prevention awareness on the 590,000-kilometers of local roads across the country, which accounts for 76 percent of the national road network on which most of the accidents occurred./.
Deputy Minister of the Interior Nipon Bunyamanee chaired the preparatory meeting on accident prevention and safety measures for the upcoming New Year holidays, where a campaign will be run promoting consideration of others and adherence to traffic rules by road users.
Safety measures will be implemented from November to January in various phases, including the present campaign and awareness raising phase running from November 1, 2019 to January 2, 2020; the preparatory phase from November 1-26, 2019; and strict enforcement phase from November 27, 2019 to January 2, 2020, ensuring the maximum safety of road users.
The authorities have used data from the holidays in 2017-2018 to determine accident-prone provinces and districts, which are required to come up with special measures to minimize losses this new year.
Another national campaign is set to be launched in the sub-districts of 76 provinces, aiming to reduce the number of fatalities by at least one on last year. The campaign is aimed at providing better accident prevention awareness on the 590,000-kilometers of local roads across the country, which accounts for 76 percent of the national road network on which most of the accidents occurred./.