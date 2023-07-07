Thailand’s dry spell forecast to linger until 2024
Much of Thailand is experiencing below-average rainfall due to the El Nino phenomenon, which is only likely to intensify in November and could even linger until early 2024, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).
TMD director-general Chomparee Chompurat said despite the rainy season starting over a month ago, drier-than-usual weather had been reported in the North, Northeast, the Central Plains region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the upper South and the western provinces.
The department said between Jan 1 and July 2, the country’s rainfall nationwide was 25% below average, and dry spells have been forecast in many areas until July 17.
Meanwhile, director general Thanaroj Woraratprasert of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) said Thailand’s four main dams – Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwai Noi Bamrung Daen and Pa Sak Jolasid – are at an average of 40% capacity./.