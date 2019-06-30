Ebay’s General Manager for Hong Kong, Taiwan and Southeast Asia border trade Jenny Hui (Source: Bangkokpost)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand's e-commerce market value is expected to surge to 13 billion USD by 2025 from 3 billion USD in 2018 on the back of strong global demand for Thai products.

The Bangkok Post cited Ebay’s General Manager for Hong Kong, Taiwan and Southeast Asia border trade Jenny Hui as saying that Thai products are in global demand, including jewelries and watches, health and beauty products, auto parts, home and garden, and collectibles.

Referring to the Google/Temasek e-Conomy 2018 report, she said Thailand's e-commerce market is seeing vibrant growth and ranks third in terms of market size, following Indonesia and Vietnam.

According to her, Southeast Asia will account for 20 percent of worldwide e-commerce by 2022. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to become the largest cross-border trade region for both imports and exports.

She said the value of e-commerce market in Southeast Asia will grow to 103 billion USD by 2025, mostly thanks to increased flow of information, logistics and capital across borders.-VNA