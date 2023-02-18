World Singapore achieves highest fintech funding in three years Fintech investments in Singapore witnessed a three-year high of 4.1 billion USD across 250 deals, according to the KPMG Pulse of Fintech H2’22.

World Singapore posts worst export drop in a decade Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports plunged 25% year on year in January - the largest drop in the last decade, according to data of the Singaporean government.

World SEA Games 32: Cambodia launches crowdfund for national team With the support of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC), KhmerCare and its partners have launched a 1 million USD crowd-funding campaign to support Team Cambodia as it prepares for the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games, which Cambodia will host for the first time in its history.

World Malaysia-China trade hits record high in 2022 Two-way trade between Malaysia and China reached a record high of 203.6 billion USD in 2022, according to Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.