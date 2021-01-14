World Thailand adopts strategic plan on bio, circular and green economy The Government of Thailand has adopted a strategic plan on the bio, circular and green (BCG) economy to drive economic growth from 2021 to 2026.

World 5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted West Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on January 14, the country’s meteorology and geophysics agency reported.

World Vietnam supports integrated approach to address challenges in Mali Vietnam advocates a coherent and integrated approach to address security, as well as humanitarian and socioeconomic development challenges in Mali, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, said on January 13.

World Malaysia re-imposes movement control order Malaysia re-applied the Movement Control Order (MCO) from January 13 to 26 in various locations as the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) was no longer effective, said Noor Hisham, a high-ranking official of the Malaysian Ministry of Health.